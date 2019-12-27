BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) confirmed to Al-Masdar News this morning that the town of Al-Barsah was retaken by the military on Wednesday.

According to the source, the Syrian Army had never really held Al-Barsah, but briefly entered after the jihadist rebels withdrew during their heavy assault in southeastern Idlib.

The following morning, the Syrian Army withdrew from Al-Barsah in order to regroup for another attack, which would be launched a day later.

He would add that while Al-Barsah is now fully under the control of the Syrian Arab Army, it still remains a front-lines town, as they have not been able to advance north of it.

The Syrian Arab Army has focused on securing their recent advances, rather than trying to push further into southeastern Idlib; this is because the poor weather in the governorate has somewhat grounded the Syrian and Russian air forces.

So the military is expecting a large-scale counter-attack by the jihadist rebels in the coming days, as they look to take advantage of the poor visibility in order to capture a big chunk of the territory they lost.

Advertisements