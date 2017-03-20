BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reversed all of the jihadist gains in east Damascus today after a fierce 16 hour long counter-offensive that began last night.

Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army managed to retake the electrical facility last night; this paved the way for their assault on the Mercedes Shop and Alboumar Garages in Al-Abbasiyeen.

On Monday morning, the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the jihadist front-lines along the ‘Abbasiyeen-Jobar axis, resulting the in seizure of all lost points.

Advertisement

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army lost 72 soldiers during the assault, with the majority of their casualties coming from the twin suicide bombings launched by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

While the exacct death toll for the jihadist rebels is unknown, it is estimated to be between 80-100 militants.

Share this article:































