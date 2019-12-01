BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big counter-offensive to retake the areas they lost to the jihadist rebels over the last 24 hours in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began the counter-offensive by storming the areas they recently lost to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies at two axes.

Following a fierce confrontation on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army managed to retake all of the areas they lost to the jihadists, including the key town of ‘Aajaz, which was one of the primary targets for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front.

According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army attempted to take advantage of the chaotic militant retreat by seizing more ground near ‘Aajaz; however, the attack was ultimately stifled after the enemy forces regrouped.

This part of southeastern Idlib has recently seen an increase in violence since Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies first attempted to capture ‘Aajaz on Friday.

The Syrian Army had previously concentrated their troops away from the Abu Dhuhour and ‘Aajaz front, as they were looking to advance towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man along the strategic Idlib-Hama Highway (var. M-5).

