BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to retake three towns today that they lost over the weekend, putting an end to the jihadist advance in southeastern Idlib.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army reportedly captured the towns of Rasm Al-Ward, Istablat, and Surouj after they lost them twice over the weekend.
During their counter-offensive this morning, the Syrian Arab Army managed to not only retake these towns, but they also seized the jihadist equipment that was left behind before their retreat.
According to a report from the Syrian military, their forces seized Turkish-supplied vehicles that were used against their troops by the National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
With these three towns recaptured and secured, the Syrian Army has effectively reversed all of the jihadist gains that were made over the last five days.
