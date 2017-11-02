DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5: 10 P.M) – Clashes renewed in the southwestern countryside of Damascus with the Syrian Army attacking Islamist militants in bid to capture major stronghold.

The attack focused on two strategic hilltops; namely Bardiyah and Al-Maqtoul, located east of Beit Jinn under heavy cover of Army helicopters.

A couple of weeks ago, the Syrian forces recaptured Bardiyah but lost it to al-Qaeda-linked militants on the wake of a fierce counteroffensive.

The contested hilltops are of strategic importance for overlooking the major jihadi bastion of Beit Jinn farms. Hence, the recapture of those hilltops will further propel the Syrian forces to take over the area.