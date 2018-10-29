BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has relaunched their offensive in the southern region of Syria this week after negotiations with the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) collapsed.

Led by their 3rd Corps and 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s positions at three different axes, including the Qasr Sheikh Hussein area.

According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army’s assault has primarily concentrated on the Islamic State’s trenches that are spread across this vast volcanic region in Syria’s Al-Sweida province.

Prior to today’s attack, the Syrian Arab Army was attempting to negotiate the release of the hostages currently held by the Islamic State.

The Islamic State has released at least five hostages thus far; however, more than 20 are still being held in an undisclosed location.

ISIS is asking the Syrian government to halt their offensives in the Al-Safa region of Al-Sweida and the Badiya Al-Sham region of Deir Ezzor/Homs.

Furthermore, the Islamic State is asking the Syrian military to release their wives from the government’s prisons.

The government has refused to allow the Islamic State to remain inside the Al-Safa region, despite the terrorist group’s threats.

The Syrian Arab Army has reportedly given the Islamic State another warning about stepping away from the negotiations table; this latest assault is meant to pressure them to reenter talks.

