BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in northeastern Latakia this afternoon after taking a brief hiatus near the integral town of Kabani.
Backed by Russian air support, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) from the 4th Armored Division began storming the jihadist positions along the northern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountain.
According to a military source from the 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army is storming the jihadist positions in a bid to fully secure the last hills south of Kabani.
He added that the Syrian Army took a brief hiatus south of Kabani after scoring an important advance.
The Russian Air Force has been heavily bombarding the area for three straight days, hitting many targets belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
These aforementioned jihadist groups have fiercely resisted the Syrian Army’s advances at Kabani in the past, which is why the latter has failed to seize this mountaintop town in northeast Latakia.
