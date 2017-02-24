BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their offensive in the eastern suburbs of Damascus after the jihadist rebels refused to surrender Barzeh, Al-Qaboun, and Harasta.

Following a two day long ceasefire, a Syrian Government delegation met to finalize terms of surrender with the rebel forces; however, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s leadership refused to concede the suburbs to the Syrian Arab Army, despite the call for peace from the residents.

While the Syrian Government delegation asked to meet with the rebel leadership again, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched an assault on one of the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints around Al-Qaboun.

This act of aggression prompted the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division and 106th Brigade of the Republican Guard to resume their offensive operations in Al-Qaboun, Barzeh, and Harasta.

Last night, the Syrian Arab Army began firing their advanced ground-to-ground missiles to weaken the resolve of the jihadsit rebels; this was followed by two hours of nonstop shelling.

Al-Masdar’s Damascus correspondent, Ibrahim Joudeh, reported that the Syrian Arab Army is determined to take control of these suburbs and will not let up their assault until the jihadist rebels either surrender or flee the area.

