BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their East Ghouta offensive on Tuesday after taking a month long hiatus to concentrate on the eastern districts of Damascus.

Led by their 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the last checkpoints around the town of Hawsh Al-Dawaharah, where they were confronted by a large contingent of Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) fighters.

According to a local source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army seized several points around Hawsh Al-Dawaharah, putting them in position to the enter town for the first time since withdrawing from the area in 2012.

Today’s East Ghouta offensive coincides with the Syrian Arab Army’s assault on the eastern districts of Al-Qaboun and Jobar, which are the last sites under the jihadist control near the capital.