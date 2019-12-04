BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reportedly deployed one of their air defense systems to Syria’s northeastern border with Turkey.

According to the Within Syria Blog, the Syrian Arab Army, with assistance from the Russian military, deployed the Pantsir-S1 air defense system to northeastern, adding that “soon a complete air defense network with different systems will be set in the region.”

The Russian military has already transferred their Pantsir-S1 system to the Qamishli Military Airport in the Al-Hasakah Governorate; however, this will be used to protect their air assets in the area.

This new deployment of the Pantsir-S1 system will have more to do with protecting the Syrian Arab Army troops that are currently without any air assistance in northeastern Syria.

