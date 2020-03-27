BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A group of armed militants launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions along the Dara’a-Sweida axis on Friday, resulting in a fierce firefight for a few hours.
According to a field report from the area, the militants attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the city of Busra Al-Sham, prompting the military to call on the National Defense Forces (NDF) from Sweida to help drive back the insurgents.
The report said the Syrian Army and NDF troops were able to fend off the attack after the militants failed to infiltrate their positions east of Busra Al-Sham.
This latest attack by the militants comes at a time when tensions in the Dara’a Governorate are at an year-long high.
