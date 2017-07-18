BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Tuesday that several towns in the northern countryside of Hama were now open to the public.

This announcement comes after the Syrian Arab Army declared the towns of Souran, Taybat Al-Imam, Ma’ardes, Kawkab, and Ma’an clear of mines and IEDs.

Following this announcement, the Syrian government issued a statement calling on residents of the aforementioned towns to return to their homes in northern Hama.

With the implementation of de-escalation zones in the Idlib Governorate, the battle for northern Hama has been mostly dead, with the occasional shelling by all parties present in the area.