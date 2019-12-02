BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reopened a humanitarian crossing with the Turkish-backed militants in eastern Aleppo after the violence in the town of Al-Bab subsided this week.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army reopened the Abu Al-Zandin crossing for all civilians to leave and enter the militant-held Al-Bab District of eastern Aleppo.

Previously, the crossing was closed due to the recent infighting between the Turkish-backed militants inside Al-Bab; however, it appears that the situation has calmed after a tense week.

