BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) build-up in the southern part of the Idlib Governorate continued over the weekend, as several units from the military made their way to the the Jabal Al-Zawiya region near the Al-Ghaab Plain.
According to a field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Army reinforcement rolled into the Jabal Al-Zawiya region with tanks and BMPs, while reconnaissance planes from the Russian Air Force monitored the area south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
The source said the Syrian Arab Army is building up its forces in southern Idlib in order to resume their push towards the strategic M-4 Highway.
The M-4 Highway is supposed to have a six-kilometer-deep safe zone, per the Moscow Agreement that was made on March 5th; however, the militant groups in the area have refused to leave the roadway, prompting the Syrian military to renew its build-up in the Idlib Governorate.
The source would add that the Syrian Army’s primary objective will be to capture all the remaining militant held areas between the cities of Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour.
