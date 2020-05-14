BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces have sent more reinforcements to the Daraa Governorate on Thursday after sending a large convoy overnight.
According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Army sent more reinforcements from the 4th Armored Division to the outskirts of Tafas, where they are planning to launch a new operation to clear the town of its remaining militants.
The source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army is preparing to cordon off Tafas and launch a big operation to arrest the remaining militants behind the execution of nine soldiers in the nearby town of Mazrib last week.
He added that the Syrian Army brought with them heavy weapons and armored vehicles in preparation for this imminent operation.
A separate source told Al-Masdar about the presence of several tanks around Tafas and the arrival of hundreds of soldiers from neighboring governorates.
This new operation in Tafas will be the second of its kind in the last two weeks, as they continue the process of clearing the southern region of the country from the remaining militant sleeper cells.
