BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A large number of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reinforcements deployed to the city of Aleppo this week as they prepare to launch a new offensive against the jihadist rebels.

According to a military report from the provincial capital, the Syrian Army reinforcements were seen entering the Aleppo Governorate in tanks and technical vehicles.

These reinforcements were said to have deployed to the western neighborhoods of Aleppo, where they plan to attack the jihadist defenses in the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and the Scientific Research Building.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has intensified their attacks on the jihadist defenses in southern and western Aleppo, while the Russian Air Force continues to launch airstrikes on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s main supply routes to the governorate.

Over the last two weeks, Syrian Arab Army reinforcements have been pouring into the Aleppo Governorate, as the government builds up their forces for their upcoming offensive against jihadist rebels.

