BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the western part of Aleppo city this week amid increased tensions between their forces and the jihadist rebels.
According to a military report from Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army deployed a number of units to the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and Scientific Research area.
The report said the Syrian Army sent these reinforcements to western Aleppo after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the western districts of the city.
The Syrian Army has warned the jihadist rebels that any more attacks will be met with heavy force from their troops that are deployed in the area.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar recently that the military will eventually launch an offensive in western Aleppo to clear the last areas under the control of the jihadist rebels in the city.
