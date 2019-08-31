BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made their way to the western part of Aleppo this week amid reports of a new offensive at this front.

According to a military source in northern Syria, the Syrian Army is preparing to launch a new operation to expel the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the western outskirts of Aleppo city.

Despite retaking east Aleppo in late 2016, the Syrian Army still does not fully control the city, as the jihadists maintain a presence in the Al-Zahraa Quarter and Scientific Research area.

Over the last few days, the jihadist rebels have intensified their attacks on western Aleppo, prompting the Syrian Army to raise their alert levels around the city.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham is considered the strongest jihadist group in the area, as their offensives against the Turkish-backed rebels, including Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki, gave them control of the western countryside of Aleppo.

The Syrian Army has repeatedly demanded that the jihadists withdraw from the western part of Aleppo; however, their calls have been met with hostility from HTS and its loyalists.

2019-08-31 16:00
Mucho tiempo se ha esperado el abuso de los terroristas en la zona, hora de aniquilar terroristas, la ofensiva se justifica en defensa del pueblo de Alepo.

