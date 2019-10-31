BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent several units of reinforcements to the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Thursday.
According to reports from northwestern Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army reinforcements poured in from several areas across northern Syria, as they attempt to halt the militant advance near the key town of Tal Tamr.
The Syrian Army reinforcements were sent to this front following a successful counter-attack by the military and allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) north of Tal Tamr last night.
A source from the army said the military is hoping to forestall the militant advance, while further securing the territories around Tal Tamr’s northern and western countrysides.
The Turkish-backed militants have captured several areas between Ras Al-‘Ayn and Tal Tamr over the last week, but this is mostly due to the fact they possess heavier weapons and air support from the Turkish Armed Forces.
