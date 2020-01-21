BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent reinforcements to the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week after a string of jihadist attacks threatened their positions near the town of Abu Dafna.

According to reports, the Syrian Army reinforcements were deployed to the Abu Dafna front, which was previously targeted by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

While the Syrian Army was able to fend off the attacks, they did suffer at least ten dead and another 15 wounded during their clashes with the jihadist rebels.

The absence of their air force over the southern countryside of Idlib has forced the Syrian Army to send reinforcements to protect their territories from the jihadist rebels.

When their air force is active in the area, the Syrian Arab Army is able to fend off the jihadist attacks with less personnel.

