BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A new convoy of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reinforcements was observed heading to the Badiya Al-Sham region of central Syria, as they continue their operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

The Syrian Army reinforcements were observed traveling through an undisclosed road in this vast desert region that stretches as far east as the Deir Ezzor Governorate near the border of Iraq.

Due to the Islamic State’s continued presence in central and eastern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army has been forced to strengthen their forces in the Badiya Al-Sham region, especially in the Homs and Hama parts of this desert area.

