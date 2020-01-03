BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The first military reinforcements of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) started gradually arriving in the city of Aleppo last week.

However, since then, more reinforcements have arrived for what is expected to be a large-scale operation in the western sector of the city and southern countryside of the Governorate.

According to a new field report, more Syrian Army reinforcements arrived in armored vehicles since Thursday morning, with the aim of strengthening the presence of the military units in the western and southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

The military leaders have reached the Aleppo fronts in order to learn about the reality on the ground, and to study the possibility of launching broad military action to eliminate armed groups deployed at the western and southwestern front.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Army and the Armed Forces, Major General Salim Harba, confirmed on December 21 last year that the people of Aleppo would witness great victories achieved by the Syrian Army after the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

General Harba said during a ceremony held in Aleppo, “as you wish and hurry, indications have emerged of the Syrian Arab Army is sweeping over many areas controlled by armed groups in Idlib. After Christmas and New Year you will see what you wish for.”

