BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was seen heading towards the northwestern city of Idlib on Saturday following a militant offensive that was carried out earlier in the week.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army convoy consisted of several armored vehicles and many military personnel that were previously deployed to neighboring governorates with Idlib.

This move by the Syrian Armed Forces comes just two days after they fended off a large-scale militant offensive that was backed by the Turkish military near the key town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib

Footage shows vehicles and tanks on the road in Idlib province, where the Syrian army has been fighting against opposition Ankara-backed militant groups and rapidly regaining control of areas.

