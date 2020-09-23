BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been moving in reinforcements to the Al-Raqqa Governorate over the last 48 hours, with several convoys deploying to front-lines with the Turkish military and their allies.
According to reports from Al-Raqqa, the Syrian Arab Army sent reinforcements to the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa, which has been targeted on a number of occasions by the Turkish-backed forces.
The reason for the deployments is not known at this time; however, the Turkish-backed forces have been increasing their hostilities east of the Euphrates, which threatens the government troops.
Furthermore, the Turkish military and their allies have been monitored moving their forces to several areas east of the Euphrates, prompting the army to suspect a new offensive is coming.
The last major offensive conducted by the Turkish-backed forces took place last September, when they entered northern Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah.
