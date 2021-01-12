BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has received new armored vehicles, which was recently documented in a video that was shared by several social media accounts.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army has received a new batch of BMP-1 armored vehicles, which were transferred to them from the Russian Armed Forces.

Over the course of the war, the Syrian Arab Army has upgraded their military hardware, especially in regards to their armored vehicles arsenal.

Much of these upgrades have been made by their Russian allies, who have supported them with new equipment like T-90 tanks and new warplanes.