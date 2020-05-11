BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to retake all of the territories they lost to the jihadist rebels over the last 48 hours, following a swift counter-offensive in the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

According to a field source in the town of Joureen, the Syrian Arab Army retook Al-Tanjara and some other points in the Al-Ghaab Plain after a brief battle with the jihadist rebels of the Hurras Al-Deen Group.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army is now coming through these areas to ensure that no explosives were left behind by the retreating jihadist rebels.

On early Sunday morning, the jihadist rebels from the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Deen Group ambushed the Syrian Arab Army troops at Al-Tanjara, killing at least 35 soldiers that were posted inside this town in the Al-Ghaab Plain.

Following this ambush, the jihadist rebels took over some areas in the Al-Ghaab Plain, which prompted the Syrian Army to send reinforcements to this front.

For much of the night, the Syrian Army pounded this part of the Al-Ghaab Plain, forcing many of the jihadist rebels to abandon the area before the SAA’s counter-assault this morning.

