BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A former general from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) discussed the issues Israel’s facing across its northern and and eastern borders, especially with the threat of Hezbollah and other paramilitaries in the region.

According to the publication, Maariv, the former commander of the IDF reserves, Gershon HaCohen, said that the Israeli army cannot operate on more than one front at the same time, for several reasons, including reducing the number of the reserve forces in the army itself.

The Israeli general criticized the Israeli army’s operational ability to fight on several fronts, claiming that it had become difficult to make choices because political decision-makers restrict their freedom to research areas.

General Hacohen indicated that the threat of the northern front restricts the strategic freedom of action of his country, and he will not be able to confront a new Palestinian uprising in conjunction with the presence of threats on other fronts, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah in the north, and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) that is rebuilding its strength very quickly, as well as a movement Hamas in the south.

The Syrian Arab Army has witnessed rapid development over the last few years, especially with the help of the Russian Armed Forces, who continue to improve their air defenses and infantry capabilities.

Most recently, the Syrian military received two batches of MiG-29 jets that were given to them by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Syrian military has already begun to use these modernized warplanes, which are capable of challenging Israeli aircraft, like their F-15 and F-16 fleets.

