BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in northeastern Latakia have been a short break since the ceasefire was announced in northwestern Syria.
However, with the ceasefire coming to an end, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division has already begun launching heavy artillery and missiles toward the militant defenses in Kabani area of the Latakia Governorate.
According to a military source near the Kabani front, the Syrian Arab Army has been conducting periodic strikes on the town and Jaysh Al-Akrad region as they prepare to launch an offensive in the area.
As shown in the video below, the Latakia front has been relatively quiet since the ceasefire’s announcement, but this is expected to change in the coming days as both the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) make their final preparations.
