BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack from a new axis in southeastern Idlib on Wednesday, targeting several towns and villages located along the strategic Hama-Idlib Highway (M-5 Highway).

According to a military source at the southeast Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture five towns and villages west of the Abu Dhuhour Airport, including the Jisr Hish and Baboulin.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army managed to reach the Hama-Idlib Highway just a few kilometers south of the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

This is an important advance because the Syrian Army is looking to take control of the entire eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate before they make a major push towards the provincial capital.

Securing the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate will also entail capturing the strategic town of Saraqib, which is located near the Aleppo administrative border and the Aleppo-Idlib Highway.

In the coming days, the weather in northwestern Syria is expected to be harsh, with reports of mixed rain and snow in some parts of Idlib and Hama.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar on Tuesday that these weather conditions may temporarily halt their offensive in southeast Idlib.

He would add that the Syrian Army is now strengthening their defenses along the front-lines, as they expect a major militant counter-assault in the next few days.

