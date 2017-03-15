BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale advance in the eastern countryside of Palmyra today, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses near the recently liberated Mustadirah Gas Fields.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion pushed further east of the Mustadirah Gas Fields, reaching the strategic Talilah Crossroad that is situated directly south of the ‘Arak Gas Fields.

According to a military source inside of Palmyra City, the Syrian Arab Army is currently clashing with the Islamic State forces at the Talilah Crossroad, while their allies from the Russian Air Force pound the terrorist group’s positions east of this area.

With their recent gains around the Palmyra countryside, the Syrian Arab Army is in position to make an important push towards the strategic town of Al-Sukhanah, which is located along the Homs-Deir Ezzor Highway.

3 Comments on "Syrian Army reaches key crossroad in east Palmyra"

lets hope there’s no sandstorms

Tony Friedt
We have seen this movie before. It does not have a happy ending. Clear your flanks!

Assad must stay
After seizing Arak, it will time to clear all the area north of Palmyra. Nobody in the back ❗

