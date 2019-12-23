BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured a large amount of territory in southeastern Idlib over the last 72 hours, putting their forces within striking distance of the main target, Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
However, before reaching Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army will need to capture the key town of Jarjanaz, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their Turkish-backed allies.
The Syrian Arab Army’s wide-scale advance in southeastern Idlib has now put them at the gates of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last major points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is also on the verge of encircling the Turkish military’s observation post, as their recent advance left a small opening for the latter to withdraw if they choose to.
The likelihood of the Turkish Army withdrawing from this observation post in Sarman is highly unlikely because of the ongoing agreement between Ankara and Moscow.
Once the Turkish observation post is encircled, however, the Russian military police will move into the area and replace the Syrian Arab Army troops in order to ease tensions between Ankara and Damascus.
