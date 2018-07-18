BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of the highest point in the Daraa Governorate over the weekend, following a 48 hour battle with the jihadist rebels.
Led by their Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army captured the strategic hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah on Sunday, forcing the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to fall back the eastern countryside of Al-Quneitra.
Tal Al-Harrah is the most important site in southwest Syria because it overlooks an area of 50 square kilometers.
Below is the video of the Syrian Army raising their national flag over Tal Al-Harrah this week:
The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades captured Tal Al-Harrah during their first major offensive in southern Syria.
Once Tal Al-Harrah was captured, the Free Syrian Army seized most of western Daraa and southern Al-Quneitra.
The Free Syrian Army would control this part of Daraa for nearly four years before the Syrian Arab Army would retake this area on Sunday.
