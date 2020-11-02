5 1 vote Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) moved their forces on Monday into the former military post of the Turkish Armed Forces in the town of Morek.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Arab Army deployed their forces to the site just days after the Turkish military withdrew from this observation post in northern Hama.

Following their arrival at the observation site, the Syrian Arab Army’s engineering teams inspected the area to make sure no explosives were left behind by the previous forces.

The Syrian Army’s engineering teams later declared the site clear of explosives and the military subsequently raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic over the mound previously occupied by the Turkish troops.

SANA captured footage of the Syrian Arab Army raising the country’s flag over the site, as the observation is now fully under their control in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

With Morek completely under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now turn their attention to the Sher Magher observation post, which the Turkish military recently withdrew from.

No timetable has been given by the Ministry of Defense to move in the Syrian Army troops to this observation post.