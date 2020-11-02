BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) moved their forces on Monday into the former military post of the Turkish Armed Forces in the town of Morek.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Arab Army deployed their forces to the site just days after the Turkish military withdrew from this observation post in northern Hama.
Following their arrival at the observation site, the Syrian Arab Army’s engineering teams inspected the area to make sure no explosives were left behind by the previous forces.
The Syrian Army’s engineering teams later declared the site clear of explosives and the military subsequently raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic over the mound previously occupied by the Turkish troops.
SANA captured footage of the Syrian Arab Army raising the country’s flag over the site, as the observation is now fully under their control in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
With Morek completely under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now turn their attention to the Sher Magher observation post, which the Turkish military recently withdrew from.
No timetable has been given by the Ministry of Defense to move in the Syrian Army troops to this observation post.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.