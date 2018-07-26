BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially raised their national flag over the provincial capital of the Al-Quneitra Governorate for the first time since they lost the city in 2014.

According to a field report, the Syrian Arab Army units in the Al-Quneitra Governorate entered the provincial capital after the rebel forces left the city this week.

The Syrian Army has already moved their forces to the border of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where they set up new posts along the demilitarized zone in this region.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army also entered the town of Al-Qahtaniyah after the rebels left the area for northern Syria.

Below is a video of the Syrian Army raising their national flag over the provincial capital of Al-Qunietra.

