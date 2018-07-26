BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially raised their national flag over the provincial capital of the Al-Quneitra Governorate for the first time since they lost the city in 2014.
According to a field report, the Syrian Arab Army units in the Al-Quneitra Governorate entered the provincial capital after the rebel forces left the city this week.
The Syrian Army has already moved their forces to the border of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where they set up new posts along the demilitarized zone in this region.
Furthermore, the Syrian Army also entered the town of Al-Qahtaniyah after the rebels left the area for northern Syria.
Below is a video of the Syrian Army raising their national flag over the provincial capital of Al-Qunietra.
96
- 96Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.