BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Over the last week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has pushed more reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idlib, amid reports of a new military operation in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
According to a field report in southern Idlib, the Syrian Army sent reinforcements to the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines, along with a plethora of heavy weapons and armored vehicles.
The report said the Syrian Army reinforcements came from the Latakia, Damascus, and Hama governorates; they were accompanied by local troops from the National Defense Forces (NDF).
This latest deployment of reinforcements comes just a day after a source from the army told Al-Masdar that the military was moving their heavy weaponry to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The source told Al-Masdar that a new operation is approaching in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, along with the neighboring Al-Ghaab Plain, which is partially under the control of the jihadist forces.
The mass deployment of troops to Idlib and neighboring Hama coincides with the ongoing military buildup along the ‘Ayn ‘Issa front-lines in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa.
It is not clear whether or not the Syrian Army is planning to launch a new operation in Al-Raqqa; however, given the recent attacks by the Turkish-backed militants there, it is highly likely that they are at least strengthening their defensive lines.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.