BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Hezbollah, launched a new assault in the eastern countryside of Palmyra on Friday, targeting the road leading up to the strategic ‘Arak Gas Fields.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion pushed further east from Palmyra on Friday evening, seizing a number of points along the Palmyra-Sukhanah Road.

The following morning, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion and their allies stormed the Islamic State’s positions along this roadway, advancing within striking distance of the ‘Arak Gas Fields and its surrounding points.

Advertisement

While the Syrian Arab Army almost captured this site during Palmyra offensive last March, the Islamic State has been in control of the ‘Arak Gas Fields for almost two years.

As long as ISIL maintains control over the ‘Arak Gas Fields, the key town of Sukhanah, which is near the Deir Ezzor border, will remain under the terrorist group’s authority.

Share this article:



















1











2 Shares