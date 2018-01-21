BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The area inside and around the city of Abu Duhur is ablaze with gunfire, airstrikes and shelling as elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army fight their way into the strategic settlement.

Despite achieving major gains on Saturday against Islamist militias in the eastern countryside of Idlib province including the capture of 16 towns and villages as well as the Abu Duhur airbase, assault troops of the Syrian Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division are taking no time to rest, now having moved straight on with trying to seize the city of Abu Duhur itself.

Reports from pro-government sources indicate that Syrian troops have actually entered the city under a hail of support fire coming from artillery and warplanes. There exists claims of ‘remarkable’ progress, but it is unclear what exactly that equates to.

In any case, it appears that the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist groups Ha’yat Tharir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and Turkistan Islamic Party are actually making a stand in the Abu Duhur, however, if the Syrian Army has actually breached the outer defense lines and entered the city then Islamist rebels may not be able to hold out for longer than several days unless they are willing to accept encirclement.