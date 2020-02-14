BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – For the second time in the last 48 hours, protesters gathered at a road in northeastern Syria to block a U.S. military convoy from passing.
In a video this afternoon, a Syrian officer can be seen speaking to a U.S. military translator and refusing the American troops access to the roadway.
Today another US patrol tried to cross an SAA checkpoint but was stopped & turned around.
US commander tells the Syrian officer "we are here to bring peace just like the Russians" , Syrian officer replied " Wherever US goes it brings death& destruction, u are not welcomed here" pic.twitter.com/l8axOtZw8X
— Ali (@CoolHuh_) February 14, 2020
This latest confrontation comes 24 hours after the residents of Khirbat Amo confronted a U.S. military patrol near their town in the southern countryside of Al-Qamishli.
During this confrontation between the U.S. military and residents of Khirbat Amo, at least one person was killed after the American troops opened fire. The U.S. Coalition said a soldier had a superficial wound and that they had already returned to active duty.
