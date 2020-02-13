BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is still on the move in the Aleppo Governorate, as their forces attempt to reach the strategic Regiment 46 Base.
According to the latest field report from Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army is advancing west from recently captured Kafr Joum, while another unit makes a push from a separate axis in the Aleppo Governorate.
The report said the Syrian Army has already captured a number of points this evening, including some areas wet of Kafr Joum.
This latest advance by the Syrian Army comes just two days after they seized the key town of Kafr Halab, which is located in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
Since then, the jihadist rebels have attempted to retake Kafr Halab with the help of their Turkish allies; however, they have been unable to achieve any progress.
