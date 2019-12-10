BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to establish full control over a strategic highway in the northern region of Syria.
According to a military source in northern Syria, the Syrian Army is nearly in full control of the strategic Aleppo-Hasakah Highway after taking control of another important town along this roadway.
The source said the Russian military are working with their Turkish partners to ensure the area around the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway is safe and absent of any potential conflicts, especially among the opposing parties.
The reopening of the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway is very important to the Syrian government and the economy in northern Syria as the people will finally have a roadway to travel through this part of the country.
Furthermore, the reopening of the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway has been one of the government’s long-term goals because it reconnects all parts of the country.
With the recent meetings between the government, Syrian Democratic Council, and Arab tribes in northern Syria, Damascus is hoping to also hoping to reestablish civil control over the areas that were previously out of their control.
