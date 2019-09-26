BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing for another big operation in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar while reporting airstrikes over the Kabani area last night.
According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division and elements of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division are getting in position to storm the last hills under jihadist control near the key town of Kabani.
The source did not give a specific date for this offensive, but pointed out that this operation would be launched soon as they will not tolerate the presence of jihadists in the Latakia Governorate.
Currently, the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani is firmly under the control of the jihadists rebels; these groups include the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra).
The reason for the town’s importance is due to its proximity to Jisr Al-Shughour city and its position near the Al-Ghaab Plain’s northern region.
For the Syrian Army’s high command, seizing Kabani is currently one of their main objectives.
Once Kabani is captured, the Syrian Arab Army can seal off the Latakia Governorate’s border with Idlib and also cutoff the main supply route to the jihadist forces.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.