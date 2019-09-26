BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing for another big operation in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar while reporting airstrikes over the Kabani area last night.

According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division and elements of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division are getting in position to storm the last hills under jihadist control near the key town of Kabani.

The source did not give a specific date for this offensive, but pointed out that this operation would be launched soon as they will not tolerate the presence of jihadists in the Latakia Governorate.

Currently, the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani is firmly under the control of the jihadists rebels; these groups include the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra).

The reason for the town’s importance is due to its proximity to Jisr Al-Shughour city and its position near the Al-Ghaab Plain’s northern region.

For the Syrian Army’s high command, seizing Kabani is currently one of their main objectives.

Once Kabani is captured, the Syrian Arab Army can seal off the Latakia Governorate’s border with Idlib and also cutoff the main supply route to the jihadist forces.

