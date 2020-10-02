BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed reinforcements to the vicinity of Kanaker, amid reports of a new operation inside this town located near the occupied Golan Heights region.
According to a field report from nearby Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army moved in their reinforcements to the vicinity of Kanaker to launch a new operation to clear the town of its remaining militants.
The report said the recent upheaval in the town and its surroundings has prompted the Syrian Army to shift its attention to Kanaker.
It would add that approximately 200 armed men that remained inside Kanaker after the town came under the control of the Syrian Army.
These armed men are believed to be part of sleeper cells of armed groups like the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The town of Kanaker is located within 12 kilometers of the border that separates Syria’s Al-Quneitra Governorate and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The new Syrian Army operation will likely be similar to the previous one in the town of Sanamayn, which saw the SAA cordon off the area and launch an attack on the militants inside.
