BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing for all possibilities in the Idlib Governorate, following a string of heavy jihadist attacks on the military’s positions this week.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army faced a number of heavy attacks this week that were launched by hardline groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Hurras Al-Deen Group.

In response to these repeated ceasefire violations, the Syrian Arab Army has taken upon themselves to strengthen their lines and move in reinforcements to the southern Idlib front, where they are preparing for a potential jihadist offensive.

A high-ranking field source corroborated these claims to Sputnik Arabic, as he said that the Syrian Arab Army has dealt with hostile movements during the past two days on the axes of Benin and Kafr Bateekh in southern Idlib.

He said that that the armed groups sought an infiltration attempt, but the army’s monitoring and reconnaissance units thwarted these attempts through preemptive strikes that resulted in the death and injury of a number of militants.

The source revealed that the Syrian Arab Army has raised its readiness on all the axes in Latakia, Idlib and Hama, as they prepare for any potential encounter with the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels.

“The Syrian army is ready for all possibilities and developments that may be imposed at any moment on the ground,” he added.