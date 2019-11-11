BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Hisham Jaber, head of the Middle East Center for Strategic Studies, told the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency on Monday that the conditions are right for the start of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA)Idlib offensive.
In an interview with Russia Today on Monday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that “the battle for Idlib will not take long,” emphasizing that the military is ready for such an offensive.
“The military preparations made by the Syrian Army forces in Khan Sheikhoun are completed and the troops have high morale to enable them to resume the process of land clearance from Khan Sheikhoun to the western entrance of Aleppo city, but Russian contacts for a ceas-fire and a chance for Turkey to put pressure on Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies in order to implement the so-called buffer zone agreement is the one that delayed the process,” Jaber said, pointing out that “if in military terms the state is ready and able to start it – it will be politically arranged, there will be coordination between the Russian and Turkish side. ”
Jaffa said during the telephone interview that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies are suffering from isolation and the recent civil demonstrations against them.
He added that the infighting between HTS and other militant groups will further the problems for the jihadists and ultimately lead to an army victory.
