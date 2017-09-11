BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is not interested in sharing any part of the Homs-Iraq border with the U.S. Coalition, despite claims by the latter that they are merely at the Tanf Crossing to fight the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIL) in Iraq.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army will continue to push towards the Tanf Crossing and will not accept any deal that would allow the U.S. to control this portion of southern Syria.

Furthermore, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Faysal Mikdad, stated on Sunday that Damascus is opposed the U.S.’ occupation of Tanf or any other part of Syria, confirming the government’s position on the matter.

The U.S. Coalition took control of the Tanf Crossing a little over a year ago, when their proxies from the short-lived “New Syrian Army’ overran a small Islamic State (ISIL) post near this desert area.