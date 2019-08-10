BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is picking away at the militant defenses in southwestern Idlib as they approach the town of Al-Hobeit near the Hama border.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has been meticulously advancing towards Al-Hobeit these last 48 hours, while hammering the militant supply lines from the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Also participating in this attack is the Russian Air Force, who has carried out several airstrikes over the southwestern region of the Idlib Governorate these past 48 hours.

Below is a video showing the Syrian Arab Army near the front-lines in Al-Hobeit:

