BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has once again paused their Idlib offensive after poor weather conditions grounded their air force.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army put a halt to their offensive operations in southeastern Idlib, despite restarting their ground assault on Monday morning.
The source said the Russian and Syrian air forces have not launched any airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate in the past ten hours, pointing out that the weather conditions have limited their visibility.
This is second time this month that the Syrian Arab Army has halted their operations in the Idlib Governorate due to the weather conditions.
Despite halting their offensive operations, the Syrian Arab Army is still launching periodic artillery and missile strikes on the jihadist defenses in southern Idlib.
At the same time, the jihadist rebels are also launching heavy artillery and rockets towards the Syrian Army, as both sides continue their tit-for-tat hostilities.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.