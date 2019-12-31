BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has once again paused their Idlib offensive after poor weather conditions grounded their air force.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army put a halt to their offensive operations in southeastern Idlib, despite restarting their ground assault on Monday morning.

The source said the Russian and Syrian air forces have not launched any airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate in the past ten hours, pointing out that the weather conditions have limited their visibility.

This is second time this month that the Syrian Arab Army has halted their operations in the Idlib Governorate due to the weather conditions.

Despite halting their offensive operations, the Syrian Arab Army is still launching periodic artillery and missile strikes on the jihadist defenses in southern Idlib.

At the same time, the jihadist rebels are also launching heavy artillery and rockets towards the Syrian Army, as both sides continue their tit-for-tat hostilities.

