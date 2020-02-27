Syrian army is improving against al-Nusra Front militants in Qalamoun region.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds), managed to score a major advance across southern Idlib on Wednesday, as their forces captured dozens of towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.

READ ALSO: Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Officer in Al-Quneitra

The Syrian Arab Army’s large-scale advance across the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate resulted in the complete capture of the Shashabo Mountain, which is a part of the Al-Zawiya Mountain region.

Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army’s advance put their forces within a small distance of seizing the entire Al-Zawiya Mountain region, which, if lost by the jihadist rebels, will be a major blow to the militants in the Idlib Governorate.

Below is one of the videos that was taken of the Syrian Arab Army and Liwaa Al-Quds after they captured the town of Deir Sonbol in southern Idlib. 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Nearly 200 Turkish military vehicles enter Syria's Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Karen Bartlett
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Thank you, Al Quds Force! Go SAA and allies, and God go with you!

Vote Up28Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 20:01