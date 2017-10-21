BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched the final phase of their Quraytayn offensive this morning after surrounding the entire city during a two week long operation.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian allies, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the northern axis of Quraytayn in a bid to enter the city.

The Syrian Army was able to not only enter Quraytayn, but they managed to liberate almost the entire city after overwhelming the remaining Islamic State terrorists occupying the city.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is clearing the final neighborhoods and should declare Quraytayn terrorist-free within the next 24 hours.

ISIS took over Quraytayn three weeks ago after launching a surprise assault from inside the city.

The terrorist group’s sleeper cells in Quraytayn played integral role in their rapid advance in southeast Homs three weeks ago; however, since launching this offensive, their gains have been mostly reversed by the army.