BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their operations in southeast Al-Raqqa, Saturday, carrying out several attacks against the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists near the recently liberated town of Ghanam ‘Ali.

Led by the Nabhan Group of the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the remaining areas the Islamic State has had occupied for most of the week.

According to a military source at the Hama Military Airport, the Syrian Arab Army liberated Sabkha and Huwayjat Shinan after completely overwhelming the remaining terrorists in the area.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army should be able to advance south along the Euphrates River by the end of the day, today, as they continue their push towards Deir Ezzor.